Charges laid in collision involving vehicle, pedestrian
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 11:54AM EDT
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A man from Kitchener is facing multiple charges after a collision involving a pedestrian earlier this month.
On June 9, officers were called to a crash in the area of Columbia Street West near Spruce Street in Waterloo.
A 23-year-old man has been charged with assault with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop after an accident and assault with a weapon.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are trying to identify this man:
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.