KITCHENER -- A man from Kitchener is facing multiple charges after a collision involving a pedestrian earlier this month.

On June 9, officers were called to a crash in the area of Columbia Street West near Spruce Street in Waterloo.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with assault with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop after an accident and assault with a weapon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are trying to identify this man:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.