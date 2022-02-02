Charges laid in assault involving weapon in West Perth
FILE IMAGE (CTV News Barrie)
WEST PERTH -
Ontario Provincial Police have pressed charges against a man after a person was assaulted and injured in West Perth on Tuesday.
Police said around 3 am., they responded to an assault at a home on James Street in Mitchell.
The man allegedly arrived at the address and struck a person with a weapon. He then reportedly damaged two vehicles on the property.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 24-year-old with no fixed address was arrested and charged with:
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Assault with a weapon
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Mischief over $5,000 (2x)
- Trespassing at night
- Fail to comply with probation order
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.