Charges laid for crash involving woman in wheelchair hit by transport truck
WRPS released this image on Jan. 21 regarding a hit-and-run with a woman in a wheelchair. A man has now been charged for the collision.
KITCHENER -- A man is facing charges regarding a hit-and-run collision with a woman in a wheelchair and transport truck.
The incident was reported on Jan. 10 around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Gateway Park Drive and Sportsworld Drive in Kitchener.
A 63-year-old woman from Cambridge was operating a wheelchair at the crosswalk when she was hit by a transport truck that failed to remain on the scene.
She was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Regional police released a photo of a truck that may have been involved on Jan. 21.
They say the driver of the truck in question was located after a thorough investigation that involved helpful tips from the public.
A 33-year-old London man has been charged with careless driving and failing to remain.