KITCHENER -- A man is facing charges regarding a hit-and-run collision with a woman in a wheelchair and transport truck.

The incident was reported on Jan. 10 around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Gateway Park Drive and Sportsworld Drive in Kitchener.

A 63-year-old woman from Cambridge was operating a wheelchair at the crosswalk when she was hit by a transport truck that failed to remain on the scene.

She was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Regional police released a photo of a truck that may have been involved on Jan. 21.

They say the driver of the truck in question was located after a thorough investigation that involved helpful tips from the public.

A 33-year-old London man has been charged with careless driving and failing to remain.