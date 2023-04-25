Charges laid following suspicious residential fire in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police have laid charges following an apartment fire in Waterloo on Sunday.

Police said they were called to a residence at 12:50 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Erb Street West and Culpepper Drive for reports of a suspicious fire.

Waterloo Fire Rescue said there was a small fire inside one of the units of an apartment building. They said someone put out the flames before firefighters arrived.

Since the fire was deemed suspicious, the drugs and firearms unit took over the investigation and conducted a search warrant at the residence on Monday.

Police said during the search, evidence of illicit drug production was found. Police seized cannabis resin, a large amount of marijuana and plant material and weapons.

A 50-year-old Waterloo man is facing several weapons and drug charges. He is scheduled to appear in court in June.