CAMBRIDGE -- Three people are facing charges after an alleged robbery in Cambridge on Thursday.

Waterloo Regional Police say in a press release that three people approached two youths playing basketball in the Winston Boulevard area around 5:25 p.m., and demanded their personal property.

According to police one of the accused had a knife.

The victims suffered minor injuries.

The three suspects fled after someone else intervened, and were later located and arrested by police.

Two male youths and a man have been charged with robbery with a weapon.