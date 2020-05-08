Charges laid after youths playing basketball allegedly robbed at knifepoint
Published Friday, May 8, 2020 1:48PM EDT Last Updated Friday, May 8, 2020 2:19PM EDT
CAMBRIDGE -- Three people are facing charges after an alleged robbery in Cambridge on Thursday.
Waterloo Regional Police say in a press release that three people approached two youths playing basketball in the Winston Boulevard area around 5:25 p.m., and demanded their personal property.
According to police one of the accused had a knife.
The victims suffered minor injuries.
The three suspects fled after someone else intervened, and were later located and arrested by police.
Two male youths and a man have been charged with robbery with a weapon.