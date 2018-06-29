

CTV Kitchener





Regional police responded to a two-vehicle collision in Woolwich Thursday evening.

Police say a vehicle turned in front of another at the intersection of Victoria and Fountain Streets.

The intersection was closed for more than two hours as a result.

A female driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The other driver was not hurt.

Both vehicles suffered significant damage.

One driver was charged.

The intersection has since re-opened.