Charges laid after woman injured in Woolwich crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 7:08AM EDT
Regional police responded to a two-vehicle collision in Woolwich Thursday evening.
Police say a vehicle turned in front of another at the intersection of Victoria and Fountain Streets.
The intersection was closed for more than two hours as a result.
A female driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The other driver was not hurt.
Both vehicles suffered significant damage.
One driver was charged.
The intersection has since re-opened.