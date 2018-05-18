

CTV Kitchener





A collision Thursday between an e-bike and an SUV resulted in two drivers being charged.

The SUV driver initially fled the scene, but concerned citizens followed him and persuaded him to return to the scene of the collision on Westmount Road West in Kitchener.

He was charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident, among other things.

The driver of the e-bike was charged with impaired driving, and other charges under the Provincial Offences Act.