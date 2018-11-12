

CTV Kitchener





Regional police have charged three people after a string of break-ins in Cambridge.

Three homes were broken into on Townline Road on Oct. 31.

In one of these incidents, a homeowner arrived home to find a vehicle in his driveway.

When he confronted the driver, three people fled the house and left in the vehicle.

Police said it was believed that the vehicle was stolen from the Peel Region.

Later, three people were arrested an incident in Brampton, and on Nov. 8, Waterloo Regional Police laid charges in connection to the Cambridge break-ins.

According to police, three Brampton males, ages 22, 27 and 36, were charged with break, enter and commit, disguise with intent and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Police did not identify the males, nor were any court dates provided.