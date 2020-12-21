KITCHENER -- A 26-year-old man from Newton, Ont. has been charged after a serious crash in Wellesley sent three people to hospital.

According to police, it happened in the area of Boomer Line and Herrgott Road on Monday at around 7 a.m. Two pickup trucks were involved.

A post on Twitter showed two trucks with significant damage. One was seen off the road in the ditch with one of its doors detached.

Police initially said that multiple people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash. In an email, officials said that three people had been taken to hospital, one with serious injuries. That person was a passenger in one of the trucks and was transported to an out-of-region hospital for treatment.

In a news release, officials said they believed one truck failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the other truck. On Tuesday, officials confirmed that theory, saying that one of the drivers had been charged with failing to stop at a stop sign.

He's also been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm, having an insecure load and failing to properly wear a seatbelt.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while police investigate. Officers were on scene flying a remote piloted vehicle (RPV) to help with the investigation.