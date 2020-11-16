KITCHENER -- A Brampton man has been charged in connection to a serious crash in Erin that left one person dead.

The Sept. 24 crash involved a boom lift and a car, and happened on Trafalgar Road at Side Road 10.

The driver of the car, 59-year-old Lloyd Cockburn of Georgetown, was pronounced dead at the scene. The boom operator didn't need medical care.

On Monday, police announced that the boom operator, 50, was charged with causing death by criminal negligence and dangerous operation causing death. Both are criminal charges.

He's scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom on Nov. 24 to answer the charges.