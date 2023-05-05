Charges laid after person held against their will in Arthur: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a man is facing charges after they received a report of a person being held against their will at a home in Arthur.

Police said they were notified on Thursday at 5 p.m. and officers were able to locate the victim. The victim was uninjured.

A 30-year-old Arthur man has been charged with forcible confinement and possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl.

He is being held for a bail hearing.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).