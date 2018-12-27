Featured
Charges laid after fentanyl found in car
A Cambridge man is facing charges after fentanyl was reportedly found in his car in St. George.
Brenden Murphy, 40, was pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police for a traffic violation in October, police say.
Officers found marijuana and a drug unknown at the time.
Health Canada confirmed that it was 17 grams of fentanyl—police say it only takes a quarter of a milligram to kill an adult.
Police said in a press release that the amount seized was enough to provide lethal doses to 68,000 people.
He has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.