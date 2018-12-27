

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge man is facing charges after fentanyl was reportedly found in his car in St. George.

Brenden Murphy, 40, was pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police for a traffic violation in October, police say.

Officers found marijuana and a drug unknown at the time.

Health Canada confirmed that it was 17 grams of fentanyl—police say it only takes a quarter of a milligram to kill an adult.

Police said in a press release that the amount seized was enough to provide lethal doses to 68,000 people.

He has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.