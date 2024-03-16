KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Charges laid after driver hits Ayr home

    The scene after a vehicle hit a home in Ayr, Ont. on March 15, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) The scene after a vehicle hit a home in Ayr, Ont. on March 15, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    A Brant County man was arrested Friday after the car he was driving struck a home in Ayr.

    Waterloo regional police said they were called to the Northumberland Street property, near Manley Street, around 5:50 p.m.

    Investigators determined that the driver had lost control of his vehicle and hit the home, causing "extensive damage.”

    No injuries were reported to police.

    The 39-year-old driver was charged with dangerous operation and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News