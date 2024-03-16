Charges laid after driver hits Ayr home

A Brant County man was arrested Friday after the car he was driving struck a home in Ayr.

Waterloo regional police said they were called to the Northumberland Street property, near Manley Street, around 5:50 p.m.

Investigators determined that the driver had lost control of his vehicle and hit the home, causing "extensive damage.”

No injuries were reported to police.

The 39-year-old driver was charged with dangerous operation and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.