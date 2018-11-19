

A male has been charged after an incident involving a dog killed in Brant County.

Members of the county’s OPP detachment were called to a Scotland, Ont. address around 8 a.m. on Nov. 15 for reports of a dog that had been found dead.

In a press release, police said they arrived to the Simcoe Street address to find a dead German Shepherd.

They said that, upon further investigation, it was found that a residence on the same street had been broken into.

Gaia Massyler, 24 of Brant County, was located and arrested.

He was charged with break and enter, mischief under $5,000 and cruelty to animals.

If convicted, police said he would face a fine or jail time subject to the penalties outlined in the Criminal Code of Canada.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the County of Brant OPP or Crime Stoppers.