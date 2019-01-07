

CTV Kitchener





A man has been charged after fleeing from police late Sunday night.

The incident happened on Duke Street in the Preston area of Cambridge.

According to police, an officer tried to pull a vehicle over after it had run a stop sign.

The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

Eventually the vehicle pulled into an apartment complex and the driver ran on foot.

He was caught and arrested.

The man faces multiple charges included flight from police and driving with a suspended license.