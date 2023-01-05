Charges laid after a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Kitchener
The driver of a motor vehicle has been charged after striking a pedestrian in Kitchener Tuesday evening.
According to a media release issued by the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) Wednesday, emergency crews responded to reports of a collision in the area of Fischer-Hallman and Activa Avenue at around 10:30 p.m..
Police say the driver of the vehicle was making a left turn onto Fischer-Hallman Road when they struck the pedestrian.
The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.
A 44-year-old Kitchener woman was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.
Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.
