Charges expected after vehicle crashes through building, police say
Police say charges will be laid after a vehicle crashed through a building in Norfolk County.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 10:58AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 9, 2018 11:27AM EDT
A vehicle crashed through a building in Norfolk County on Wednesday morning.
Police say the driver was heading north on Donly Drive at about 7:40 a.m. when they accelerated across the road and drove directly through the building.
Constable Ed Sanchuk with Ontario Provincial Police says they believe the vehicle was travelling ‘quite fast’ to damage the building extensively.
The 21-year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Vehicle crashes through building. 21 yr old driver facing charges. #drivesafe #PayAttention https://t.co/8hYY9hSPPs— OPP West (@OPP_WR) August 9, 2018
Police say they expect to lay charges.