

CTV Kitchener





A vehicle crashed through a building in Norfolk County on Wednesday morning.

Police say the driver was heading north on Donly Drive at about 7:40 a.m. when they accelerated across the road and drove directly through the building.

Constable Ed Sanchuk with Ontario Provincial Police says they believe the vehicle was travelling ‘quite fast’ to damage the building extensively.

The 21-year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they expect to lay charges.