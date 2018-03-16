A charge of criminal negligence causing death laid against the man who ran a firefighter training course where one student drowned has been withdrawn.

Adam Brunt died in February 2015, when he became trapped under ice in the Saugeen River near Hanover.

He was one of 12 firefighting students taking an ice rescue course being run by Terry Harrison.

Hanover police and the Ontario Ministry of Labour investigated Brunt’s inquest and found no reason to lay charges. A coroner’s inquest found that the while the exercise Brunt was taking was dangerous, the death itself was an accident.

Another student who took the course pursued a private prosecution of the case, which resulted in Harrison being charged last December.

That charge has since been dropped, with the Crown saying it did not believe Harrison could be convicted of criminal negligence causing death.

“It’s not the outcome we wanted. We wanted to see a trial,” Brunt’s father Al said in an interview.

“We’re not going away. This is about cleaning up problems and getting permanent fixes in so that the next student doesn’t have to face the same thing.”

