KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have charged a driver in a collision involving a police cruiser over the weekend.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hespeler Road and Dunbar Road in Cambridge around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

In a news release, officials said a marked police vehicle was travelling westbound on Dunbar Road and responding to a call for service. The cruiser entered the intersection on a red light with its lights and sirens activated. Another vehicle was stopped and proceeded when the light turned green, colliding with the cruiser on the passenger side.

Both vehicles had "moderate damage" from the crash. The drivers sustained minor injuries.

The driver was charged with starting from a stopped position - not in safety and using unauthorized plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.