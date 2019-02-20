

CTV Kitchener





Residents and contractors are looking for alternatives to road salt, which is short supply in the region.

“I don’t think there’s a single place that has salt for more than an hour before it’s all gone,” said local Home Hardware department manager Zach Haime.

He adds that they didn’t order enough to keep up with the demand of the crazy winter.

The Region of Waterloo says municipalities are guaranteed to have road salt, but are starting to feel a pinch.

Contractors, who take care of non-municipal sidewalks and parking lots, say they’re feeling it the most, and add they’ve been having to look for suppliers elsewhere.

Normally, the region and contractors get their salt from mines in Goderich.

“We’ve seen salt from all over the world through this yard this winter,” said Robert Tester, president of TNT property maintenance. “Africa, South Africa, Morroco, South America.”

Residents have the option to use sand, which is being given out for free by the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo.

Another recommendation is to use non-clumping kitty litter. The alternative might not melt the ice, but can help people stay on top of it.