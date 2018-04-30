

CTV Kitchener





Recent changes to provincial health care are helping couples struggling to conceive.

Before in-vitro fertilization was covered by OHIP, prospective parents could have spent thousands of dollars on procedures that offer no guarantees.

Fertility Matters Canada says one in six Canadians have difficulty conceiving.

Heather and Stephen Callander say after more than 10 years and four different fertility doctors they nearly gave up hope.

The Callander’s had to wait until the end of 2015 for in-vitro fertilization to be covered by the province.

“Not only is it a financial struggle, it’s an emotional struggle,” says Heather. “But it is a journey well worth it.”

The Cambridge couple is now parents to 11-month-old Gabrielle who they call their ‘miracle baby’.

The new parents say the procedure has given them hope and they plan to try for one or two more children in the future.