Changes to overnight parking rules starting Dec. 1

KITCHENER -

Winter weather is here to stay and that means many cities are changing the rules when it comes to overnight parking.

These are general guidelines for drivers and do not apply during a snow event.

When those bans are issued no overnight street parking is permitted and vehicles may be towed and/or ticketed at the owner's expense.

KITCHENER

No overnight parking on any city streets from Dec. 1 to March 31.

Residents can apply for overnight parking exemptions. The city says up to five can be issued per license plate, allowing for overnight parking between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

WATERLOO

Overnight parking is not allowed on city streets unless the vehicle has been registered.

Cars can be left in legal parking spots overnight up to 15 times a year as long as they are registered by 1:30 a.m. on the night of the exemption. This includes city streets, the station lot, Waterloo Town Square's north and south lots, and the Uptown Parkade. Unregistered vehicles left on the street or in the lots between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. will be ticketed.

CAMBRIDGE

Overnight parking is not permitted on city streets from Jan. 1 and March 15, between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

NORTH DUMFRIES

No overnight parking from Dec. 1 to March 31.

Any vehicle parked on township roads between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. will get a $30 ticket.

WOOLWICH

No overnight parking permitted between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. in all municipal and some private lots.

CENTRE WELLINGTON

Overnight parking is not allowed from Nov. 1 to March 31 between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

GUELPH

On-street parking is not permitted overnight from Dec. 1 and April 1.