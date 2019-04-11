

Though we don’t exactly know what will be part of the Ontario budget just yet, the education minister has hinted that childcare news will be coming.

Lisa Thompson hinted about the news in the budget, and while there aren’t any concrete details just yet, she says flexible and affordable child care is something the government wants to see in place.

“We certainly campaigned on insuring that childcare across Ontario is accessible and affordable and flexible for families from one end of this province to another,” Thompson said with a smile.

The Progressive Conservatives promised during the election that families would receive a rebate of up to 75 per cent of their childcare expenses.

That would mean up to $6,750 per child until the age of six.

For kids between the ages of six and 16, families would receive up to $3,750.

The Tories said that the rebate would work on a sliding scale based on family income.

Despite the campaign promises, it's not yet clear whether or not this commitment will be upheld in Thursday's budget.

The Waterloo Region Community Services department says it is always proactively thinking about how changes in child services would impact the region.

The organization says that affordability and accessibility for parents is always top of mind.