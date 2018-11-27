

CTV Kitchener





Changes are being made to the City of Waterloo’s dog bylaw for the first time since the pit-bull ban and dangerous dog bylaw was put in place.

An amendment was passed during a Waterloo Council meeting on Monday night.

The city says the review won’t be finished until the year 2019 but they have identified some changes they can implement in the meantime.

Currently in Waterloo, officers only have the ability to deem a dog possibly dangerous, dangerous or take it away with no penalty for the owner.

The city says Monday’s request will give bylaw officers more power when deciding how a dangerous dog is housed and give them the ability to go on the property to make physical changes to make sure the dog is confined properly.

The new fine could cost up to $5000.

Kitchener and Cambridge already have these bylaw changes and city staff says they are catching up.