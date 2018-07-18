

CTV Kitchener





Ontario’s chief coroner was on the stand on Tuesday at the Elizabeth Wettlaufer public inquiry in St. Thomas.

Lawyers questioned Dr. Huyer, the province’s chief coroner, on how eight seniors could have been murdered by Wettlaufer without death investigations by his office.

Dr. Huyer said it’s the local coroners who make the decision on whether or not a death at a long term care home is investigated.

The chief coroner says he’s trying to make policy chances that would improve death investigations and the safety of care home residents.

“There are ways that we can be effective, hopefully, to be able to identify any issues that may arise,” says Dr. Huyer. “Whether that may be a care related issue, whether that may be other things that lead to multiple deaths occurring.”

Elizabeth Wettlaufer is currently serving a life sentence after confessing to killing eight elderly residents at nursing homes in Woodstock and London.

The public inquiry resumes on Wednesday.