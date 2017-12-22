

CTV Kitchener





More than $100 million will be paid to the Six Nations government over the next 20 years as a result of a new agreement involving the Brantford casino.

The Six Nations Elected Council says negotiations with the province have resulted an agreement for Six Nations to be paid $12.5 million, as well as annual payments of $4.5 million for 20 years.

The money will be put toward what the council describes as “funding gaps” in the community, potentially encompassing areas like water, youth services, emergency services and housing.

In a press release, Chief Ava Hill said the payment has nothing to do with land claims and is instead “a demonstration of the province’s ongoing efforts towards reconciliation with Six Nations.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that Great Canadian Gaming Corp. had been selected to operate the casino for at least the next two decades.

The Six Nations Elected Council says it plans to approach Great Canadian Gaming “to determine ways to generate additional benefits for our community.”

The casino sits on the Nathan Gage property, which is the subject of a long-running land claim dispute.