

CTV Kitchener





Aspiring transport drivers will soon be able to get their “training wheels” in the tri-city.

Challenger Motor Freight has started up a transportation training academy on Maple Grove Road in Cambridge.

The registered private career college gives drivers with a regular G licence but no trucking experience the chance to earn the A-Z licence required for tractor trailers.

“It’s something we believe is needed and we wanted to do,” said Challenger representative Geoff Topping. “There is a driver shortage out there.”

The academy is one of the only accredited driving schools operated by a transportation company in Canada.

“We believe growing and developing our own drivers is an important part of our long-term future,” said Topping.

All graduates of the program are guaranteed an interview with Challenger.

Classes at the academy start in July.