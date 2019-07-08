

CTV Kitchener





Two young offenders, aged 15 and 17, expected to be sentenced Monday morning for manslaughter relating to the death of 45-year-old Shawn Yorke.

But neither they, nor Yorke's family, got any kind of closure.

The Crown wants a publication ban which would seal the court file and kept the facts of what happened to Yorke from being published.

Their position is that the information could taint the trials of the two adults in this case: Mowafag Saboon, 24, and Kenneth Morrison, 27.

Both are charged with first-degree murder.

CTV News challenged the application for a publication ban.

“A publication ban is never a slam dunk because we have a constitutional presumption of open courts,” explains media lawyer Ryder Gilliland, who is representing CTV and the Waterloo Region Record.“There’s no trial date set so any issue about trial fairness is entirely speculative."

Yorke was killed in his home exactly one year ago, in what police called at the time a targeted shooting.

The two youths charged in this case were also charged with first-degree murder, but they pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Yorke’s family and friends filled the Kitchener courthouse on Monday but declined to comment on the legal wranglings.

They did say, though, that knowing how Yorke died may bring some closure.

The hearing on the publication ban is expected to take place in two weeks.