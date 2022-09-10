Ceremony in Victoria Park honours lives lost in Saskatchewan stabbing rampage

Honouring the victims of one of Canada’s worst mass killings brought people together in Kitchener Friday night. Members of the local Indigenous community organized a sacred fire in Victoria Park, grieving the lives lost on a First Nation in Saskatchewan earlier this week.

“Indigenous people all over the world feel this type of tragic event,” said Amy Smoke, co-founder of Land Back Camp. “It’s very personal in our lives. We just want everyone to know we’re here and we support everyone.”

Drumming and singing in front of the fire, the group paid tribute to the 10 people that were killed in the horrific mass stabbing on Sunday Sept. 4. The victims ranged in age from 23 to 78. Nine were from James Smith Cree Nation, a First Nation with nearly 3,500 members, while one man was from the nearby village of Weldon.

The names of the victims were read aloud with a moment of silence held in their honour. The organizers of the evening’s event say the violence hits close to home.

“This can happen in anyone’s community. It doesn’t happen often in ours, this type of mass tragedy like this. We’ve really come together in shock and despair and grief,” said Smoke.

A candlelight vigil was also held at the University of Waterloo campus. Organizers say the event they planned was to stand in solidarity with the families and communities affected by the horrific violence and trauma.