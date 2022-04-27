Century-old gas station landmark in Brant County set to be demolished

A pitch to save a nearly century-old landmark in St. George, Ont. has failed.

Brant Count Council voted Monday to demolish the old Supertest Gas Station in favour of redeveloping the site, despite a group of residents and local business asking for it to be persevered.

"It's like you're taking the heart out of our town by shutting out the voices and the local community members," said Kathleen Vincent, president of the St. George BIA.

The report council approved recommending removing and buildings on the property of 2 Beverley Street West and expand the existing parking lot,

County officials say it will create room to park 48 vehicles.

The group hoped the council would consider a plan to restore the gas station, return it back into a landmark, or a tourist information centre.

The Supertest Gas Station was originally built at the corner of Hwy. 5 and Main Street in the 1930s.

The property has sat vacant for several years and was purchased by Brant County specifically to expand parking.

"It's really disheartening as a business owner who puts a lot of effort into the community, into promoting the community," said Vincent. "We tried to do something that we believe in and keep part of our history and have this beautiful attraction."

Staff will be directed to prepare a final concept incorporating comments received during the public consultation before presenting it to council at a later meeting.