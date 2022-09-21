Centuries-old Elm tree set to be cut down, Dutch elm disease to blame

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump sued by New York attorney general for fraud

Donald Trump was sued for fraud on Wednesday by New York state's attorney general, who for more than three years has been conducting a civil investigation into the former U.S. president's business practices, court records showed.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver