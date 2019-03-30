

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an alleged robbery involving two victims who were meeting with a prospective buyer for a cell phone.

The sellers agreed to meet a buyer who had expressed interested online in the area of Blockline and Strasburg Roads in Kitchener.

The two victims were confronted by a male suspect upon their arrival to the location on Friday. The man used a weapon to assault them before taking the cell phone and fleeing in a vehicle with two other male suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

WRPS say this is the second recent incident of this nature.

They advise that people meeting someone for an online transaction take precautions, like: meeting in well-lit, public locations with security cameras, be wary of last-minute location changes, and to bring a friend.