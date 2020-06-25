Advertisement
Celebrating the class of 2020: Valedictorians from Waterloo Catholic District School Board
Published Thursday, June 25, 2020 8:32PM EDT
WATERLOO -- Graduation looks a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schools closed their doors in March, cancelling graduation ceremonies for students across the province.
CTV News Kitchener is celebrating the class of 2020 by sharing valedictorian speeches from the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.
Here are the students we've heard from so far:
Jacob Gil -- Monsignor Doyle C.S.S
Ian -- St. Boniface Catholic Elementary School
Kaya and Lucas -- St. Gabriel School
Helayna P. and Philip C. -- St. Daniel Catholic Elementary School
