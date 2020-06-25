WATERLOO -- Graduation looks a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools closed their doors in March, cancelling graduation ceremonies for students across the province.

CTV News Kitchener is celebrating the class of 2020 by sharing valedictorian speeches from the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

Here are the students we've heard from so far:

Jacob Gil -- Monsignor Doyle C.S.S

Ian -- St. Boniface Catholic Elementary School

Kaya and Lucas -- St. Gabriel School

Helayna P. and Philip C. -- St. Daniel Catholic Elementary School

