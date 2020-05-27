KITCHENER -- Amidst a global pandemic, a Cambridge couple is marking a major milestone in their relationship, celebrating 70 years of marriage.

In the 1940s, Eileen moved to southwestern Ontario from Edmonton. It’s there that she met Mike Bodrucky, who began accompanying her about town.

Mike and Eileen’s daughter, Cindy, says it might have been more than love at first for her mom.

“When she saw my dad, she said ‘I wouldn’t mind seeing his slippers under my bed,” she said.

Eileen says it was a whirlwind two years of dating from 1948 to 1950.

Mike took her to the beach and to dances at various halls, eventually proposing.

They got married on May 27, 1950. It was a Saturday.

The couple moved into a modest home in the Galt area of Cambridge. Eileen says having enough time became a never-ending pursuit, “it went very quickly, faster than you would think.”

The couple had three children and then four grandchildren. Recently, a great grandchild joined the family.

“During this life, this is what kept us happy and buoyed, was the fact that family meant everything to us”, says Eileen, who talks to either her children or grandchildren daily.

The family wanted to do something special for the couple’s 70th anniversary but knew getting together wouldn’t be possible during a pandemic.

The children shared a Zoom call with Mike and Eileen instead, sharing stories and a few life lessons about marriage before-during-and after a pandemic.

“My dad used to always say if you’re going to do something, do it right,” noted daughter Peggy LaFlamme on their Zoom call.