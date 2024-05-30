Celebrate Pride in Waterloo Region and Guelph
Rainbow flags will be flying proudly in Waterloo Region throughout the month of June as Pride Month gets underway.
Several organization have put together long lists of events to celebrate the 2SLGBTQ+ community.
Here’s what you can expect:
PRIDE KICK OFF
- Friday, May 31, 11 a.m.
- Waterloo Public Square
The city of Waterloo kicks off Pride month by unveiling a new rainbow crosswalk.
PRIDE IN THE PARK
- Saturday, June 1, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Victoria Park, Kitchener
A celebration of Pride, protest, and passion featuring more than 15 performances starring local drag performers and musical artists.
FLAG RAISING
- Saturday, June 2, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Cambridge City Hall - 50 Dickson Street, Cambridge
PURPLE PRISM DANCE
- Saturday, June 2, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- THEMUSEUM - 10 King Street W., Kitchener
Rainbow Coalition of Waterloo Region’s (RCWR) annual Pride Dance at THEMUSEUM.
FAMILY PRIDE
- Sunday, June 2, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- THEMUSEUM – 10 Kind Street W., Kitchener
THEMUSEUM hosts its third annual Family Pride event featuring community resource booths, exhibits and crafts.
QUEER VESPERS SERVICE
- Sunday, June 2, 7 p.m.
- Wesley United Church – 9 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
An evening of worship, song and community dedicated to creating a sense of belonging and affirmation for 2SLGBTQ+ Christians and their allies.
FLAG RAISING
- Thursday, June 6, 1 p.m
- Guelph General Hospital – 115 Delhi Street, Guelph
PRIDE RIDE
- Thursday, June 6, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- 85 York Road, Guelph
Join an all-ages bike ride hosted by the Girls, Gays and They’s Bike Club and Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation. Participants are encouraged to dress up and decorate their bikes.
TOGETHER IN PRIDE RIDE
- Friday, June 7, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m
- 44 Gaukel Street, Kitchener
The City of Kitchener, Spectrum and OK2BMe host a 7 km bike ride. There will be prizes for the best pride-themed bike decorations or clothing.
GRAND RIVER PRIDE STREET PARTY
- Saturday, June 8, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m
- Downtown Cambridge
The Grand Rive Pride Street Party returns to downtown Cambridge for its second year. Festivities include activities, vendors and performers.
PUPPY PARADE AND PICNIC
- Sunday, June 9, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- 85 York Road, behind the covered bridge
Pet lovers are invited to bring their furry friends, decked out in their Pride best, for a social and walk. The event starts with a 30 minute social, followed by a walk down the Royal Recreation Trail to Victoria Road and back.
FLAG RAISING
- Wednesday, June 12, 12 p.m.
- Guelph City Hall – 1 Carden Street, Guelph
SPECTRUM FUNDRAISING GALA
- Thursday, June 13, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum – 10 Huron Road, Kitchener
Spectrum hosts their third annual fundraising gala. Funds raised during the night of comedy will support Spectrum’s programing and services in Waterloo Region.
WOOLWICH PRIDE
- Saturday, June 15, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Gibson Park, Woolwich
Free family event featuring music, food trucks, live entertainment and information booths.
AYR PRIDE, PARTY IN THE PARK
- Saturday, June 15, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Centennial Park, Ayr
Celebrate the first ever Ayr Pride: Party in the Park featuring live music, drag performances and vendors.
PRIDE IN THE PARK
- Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Exhibition Park, Guelph
Festivities include food, games, community organizations and more.
PRIDE MARKET AND RAINBOW ELDERS PANEL
- Saturday, June 22, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Schneider Haus – 466 Queen Street S., Kitchener
A Pride market featuring vendor and live music and a panel discussion featuring Rainbow Elders.
