Celebrate Pride in Waterloo Region and Guelph

Rainbow flags will be flying proudly in Waterloo Region throughout the month of June as Pride Month gets underway.

Several organization have put together long lists of events to celebrate the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Here’s what you can expect:

PRIDE KICK OFF

Friday, May 31, 11 a.m.

Waterloo Public Square

The city of Waterloo kicks off Pride month by unveiling a new rainbow crosswalk.

PRIDE IN THE PARK

Saturday, June 1, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Victoria Park, Kitchener

A celebration of Pride, protest, and passion featuring more than 15 performances starring local drag performers and musical artists.

FLAG RAISING

Saturday, June 2, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cambridge City Hall - 50 Dickson Street, Cambridge

PURPLE PRISM DANCE

Saturday, June 2, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

THEMUSEUM - 10 King Street W., Kitchener

Rainbow Coalition of Waterloo Region’s (RCWR) annual Pride Dance at THEMUSEUM.

FAMILY PRIDE

Sunday, June 2, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

THEMUSEUM – 10 Kind Street W., Kitchener

THEMUSEUM hosts its third annual Family Pride event featuring community resource booths, exhibits and crafts.

QUEER VESPERS SERVICE

Sunday, June 2, 7 p.m.

Wesley United Church – 9 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

An evening of worship, song and community dedicated to creating a sense of belonging and affirmation for 2SLGBTQ+ Christians and their allies.

FLAG RAISING

Thursday, June 6, 1 p.m

Guelph General Hospital – 115 Delhi Street, Guelph

PRIDE RIDE

Thursday, June 6, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

85 York Road, Guelph

Join an all-ages bike ride hosted by the Girls, Gays and They’s Bike Club and Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation. Participants are encouraged to dress up and decorate their bikes.

TOGETHER IN PRIDE RIDE

Friday, June 7, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m

44 Gaukel Street, Kitchener

The City of Kitchener, Spectrum and OK2BMe host a 7 km bike ride. There will be prizes for the best pride-themed bike decorations or clothing.

GRAND RIVER PRIDE STREET PARTY

Saturday, June 8, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m

Downtown Cambridge

The Grand Rive Pride Street Party returns to downtown Cambridge for its second year. Festivities include activities, vendors and performers.

PUPPY PARADE AND PICNIC

Sunday, June 9, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

85 York Road, behind the covered bridge

Pet lovers are invited to bring their furry friends, decked out in their Pride best, for a social and walk. The event starts with a 30 minute social, followed by a walk down the Royal Recreation Trail to Victoria Road and back.

FLAG RAISING

Wednesday, June 12, 12 p.m.

Guelph City Hall – 1 Carden Street, Guelph

SPECTRUM FUNDRAISING GALA

Thursday, June 13, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum – 10 Huron Road, Kitchener

Spectrum hosts their third annual fundraising gala. Funds raised during the night of comedy will support Spectrum’s programing and services in Waterloo Region.

WOOLWICH PRIDE

Saturday, June 15, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Gibson Park, Woolwich

Free family event featuring music, food trucks, live entertainment and information booths.

AYR PRIDE, PARTY IN THE PARK

Saturday, June 15, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Centennial Park, Ayr

Celebrate the first ever Ayr Pride: Party in the Park featuring live music, drag performances and vendors.

PRIDE IN THE PARK

Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Exhibition Park, Guelph

Festivities include food, games, community organizations and more.

PRIDE MARKET AND RAINBOW ELDERS PANEL

Saturday, June 22, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Schneider Haus – 466 Queen Street S., Kitchener

A Pride market featuring vendor and live music and a panel discussion featuring Rainbow Elders.