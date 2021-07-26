GUELPH -- The wildfires in northwestern Ontario are being felt in Guelph and Wellington County, causing hazy and smoky skies and triggering air quality statements.

A special air quality statement was in effect for Guelph and much of southern Ontario through most of the day Monday, but was lifted by the evening.

Environment Canada say there are high levels of pollution on Monday due to the forest fires burning in northwestern Ontario and Manitoba.

Across the province, 40 air quality statements were issued on Monday, 23 in the south and 17 in the north.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, there are more than 150 active fires burning in Ontario. Some residents in a northern First Nation were forced to evacuate and are currently staying at a hotel in Mississauga.

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke is a constantly changing mixture of particles and gases which may contain harmful chemicals.

"That smoke at higher levels can get down to the surface and that's when it causes a health issue," said David Phillips, a senior meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Right now, the air quality is still considered low risk in the Guelph-Wellington area, but the weather agency is reminding residents to take extra precautions.

"It takes a lot more effort and causes the lungs and the heart to work harder, and that's why we often feel king of under the weather. So people who know that they are sort of vulnerable to these kinds of things should certainly limit their outdoor activity," Phillips said.

Environment Canada says the smoky skies will continue to tapper off overnight, but the region will likely see hazy skies again this summer.