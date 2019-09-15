Featured
Cause of Goderich house fire still under investigation
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, September 15, 2019 12:17PM EDT
Police are continuing to investigate the cause of a house fire in Goderich.
Crews were called to the property on Mary Street around 7:30 p.m.
Flames could be seen coming through the roof.
Firefighters worked to contain the fire to the second level of the home.
The extent of the damage is still being determined.
Officials say the home owners escaped and were not injured.