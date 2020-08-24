KITCHENER -- The cause of a fire that damaged multiple townhouse units in Kitchener on Monday night is under investigation.

They say the fire began at a townhouse development just before 8 p.m. Monday on Morrison Road.

Video taken at the scene shows flames and a huge cloud of smoke above the skyline in Kitchener.

Police say multiple units under construction caught fire.

They say no one was living in the homes and there are no reports of injuries.

Officers closed off roads at King Street and River Road, as well as King Street at Stonegate Drive and Manor Drive while crews battled the fire.

On Tuesday, police reported that all roads surrounding the fire scene had reopened.