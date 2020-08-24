Advertisement
Cause of fire at Kitchener townhouse development under investigation
(Photo/Daniel Rumac)
KITCHENER -- The cause of a fire that damaged multiple townhouse units in Kitchener on Monday night is under investigation.
They say the fire began at a townhouse development just before 8 p.m. Monday on Morrison Road.
Video taken at the scene shows flames and a huge cloud of smoke above the skyline in Kitchener.
Police say multiple units under construction caught fire.
They say no one was living in the homes and there are no reports of injuries.
Officers closed off roads at King Street and River Road, as well as King Street at Stonegate Drive and Manor Drive while crews battled the fire.
On Tuesday, police reported that all roads surrounding the fire scene had reopened.
Currently on scene in the area of Morrison Road for reports of a fire.— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 25, 2020
Local residents have been asked to evacuate the area as a safety precaution.
Roads are closed at King Street and River Road, King Street and Stonegate Drive, as well as Manor Drive. pic.twitter.com/v5As5x1wxn