Caught on video: Peacocks on the loose in Fergus
Published Tuesday, June 9, 2020 2:19PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Residents got quite the surprise this week when they spotted peacocks roaming around their neighbourhood.
One person posted a video to Facebook that shows the two birds on their front lawn.
The poster says the pair were just wandering around the area.
It’s not clear where the peacocks came from or how they ended up in the community.