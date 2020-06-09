KITCHENER -- Police are trying to identify a suspect accused of stealing lottery tickets and cigarettes from a business in Brant.

Brant County OPP received a report of a theft from a business on Beverly Street West just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the person entered the store, took a number of lottery tickets and packages of cigarettes, and left in a stolen black Chevrolet Avalanche.

Can YOU help the #OPP identify this person of interest? They were involved in a theft of a vehicle followed by a theft from a business @BrantCommunity. If anyone recognizes this person or clothing worn, please call 1-888-310-1122 or @BCrimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 #BrantOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/6JoN9uhDNT — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 9, 2020

The vehicle was last spotted travelling westbound on Beverly Street West.

Police have released images of the suspect and vehicle that they are looking to identify.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.