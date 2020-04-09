A cattle barn was destroyed by a fire near the Wellington County community of Alma on Thursday evening.

About 40 firefighters were called to the scene along Sideroad 20 in Mapleton Township, and the flames could be seen for several kilometers.

Centre Wellington Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Karn tells CTV News the barn was engulfed and partially collapsed when crews arrived.

One person was taken to hospital from the scene with smoke inhalation, Karn added.

He said the owner of the property was trying to get all of the animals out of the barn, and a head count was being done.

Crews were also concerned late Thursday evening about the possibility of the fire spreading to other structures on the property, and nearby propane tanks.

Deputy Chief Karn added that windy conditions created challenges at the scene.

Crews were expecting to remain on the scene into the early hours of Friday morning, dealing with the fire and the aftermath.