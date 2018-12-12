

CTV Kitchener





Two cats are recovering after being found in a cage taped shut in a ditch.

A Norfolk County employee was checking the sides of roads and ditches for fallen and broken branches and trees when he saw the cage.

“This is a death sentence to these cats if nobody had found them, and if we had had more snow, or the freezing rain that came last night, what would have happened to them?” wondered Cathie Hosken with the Simcoe and District Humane Society.

The one-year-old cats, now being called Frosty and Snowcone, are in the care of the humane society.

They were treated for exposure to extreme cold and are improving.

It’s not known why the cats ended up in the ditch, but the case is being used as a reminder that, even if you can’t care for your animals, there are better options than abandoning them.

Norfolk County OPP is aware of the incident and is investigating.