KITCHENER -- The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association is heading back to the bargaining table today.

The union has also suspended plans for rotating strikes in hopes of reaching a new deal with the provincial government.

The four major teachers' unions staged a province-wide day of action on Friday, when thousands of members protested on the lawn of Queen's park.

The striking education workers called on Premier Doug Ford to roll back the cuts to education.

The Ford government has accused the teachers of only caring about their own compensation.