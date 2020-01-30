The union representing Ontario’s Catholic teachers will return to the table with the provincial government on Monday.

However, their plans for another one-day walkout on Tuesday still stand – at least, for now.

Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association President Liz Stuart says they’d like to assess what happens during those talks on Monday before considering any changes to their plan.

“We are pleased to be getting back to negotiations,” Stuart said in a statement on Thursday evening.

“However, it remains to be seen how serious the discussions will be.”

If it goes ahead, Tuesday will be the second one-day, province-wide strike by the Catholic teachers.

