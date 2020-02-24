TORONTO -- Catholic teachers were back at the bargaining table Monday and, because of the renewed talks, they suspended rotating strikes they had planned for this week.

But after negotiations ended late Monday, the union said they were not productive.

"We will await word from the mediator as to whether she believes further negotiations would be worthwhile," Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association president Liz Stuart said in a statement.

"However, we will not tolerate the government's disrespect for our members, or their insistence on making permanent cuts to publicly funded education. While our administrative job action continues, OECTA will also be considering options for further strike action."

Teachers in the French system are scheduled to bargain with the government Friday, but are also planning a one-day strike on Thursday.

High school teachers are set to resume their weekly, rotating strikes on Friday by walking out at several boards.

