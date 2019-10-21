

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The union representing Ontario's Catholic school teachers has decided to vote on a province-wide strike next month.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association joins the unions representing both elementary and secondary teachers in making such a move.

OECTA President Liz Stuart says the strike vote is a necessary show of force against what she calls "reckless cuts" proposed by the province.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce issued a statement reassuring parents that strike votes are "part of the normal bargaining process."

He says he encourages the union to work with the government to reach a deal.

The union notes that negotiations with the province can continue while the strike vote -- which is set to end on Nov. 13 -- is being conducted.