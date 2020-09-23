KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Catholic School Board will open applications for parents wanting to change their child's mode of learning on Thursday morning.

Registration to switch will open at 9 a.m. Parents have the option of moving their children from in-person learning to virtual and vice versa.

Registration will remain open until Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.

Previously, the school board said it would accept applications to change learning modes up until Thanksgiving. Elementary students would change the following week and secondary students would be able to change modes in November.

The WCDSB has reported two students with positive COVID-19 tests so far. One was identified at St. Anne Catholic Elementary School on Sept. 16. The other was at St. David Catholic Secondary School, reported on Sept. 23.