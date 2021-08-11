Advertisement
'Catastrophic' head-on crash 'narrowly avoided' on road near Brant: OPP
Published Wednesday, August 11, 2021 1:12PM EDT
Video on twitter shows a vehicle avoiding a head-on crash near Brant (Twitter: OPP_WR)
KITCHENER -- Provincial police tweeted video of a "catastrophic" head-on crash "narrowly avoided" in Brant on Wednesday.
The video, which appears to be captured on a dash camera, shows a video coming towards a vehicle on a two-lane road, before swerving onto the right shoulder.
According to the tweet, the incident happened on Cockshutt Road between Oakland Road and Jenkins Road.
Anyone who can identify the vehicle involved is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.