KITCHENER -- Provincial police tweeted video of a "catastrophic" head-on crash "narrowly avoided" in Brant on Wednesday.

The video, which appears to be captured on a dash camera, shows a video coming towards a vehicle on a two-lane road, before swerving onto the right shoulder.

Catastrophic head-on crash narrowly avoided on Cockshutt Rd between Oakland Rd and Jenkins Rd. If YOU can identify this vehicle, call police at 1-888-310-1122 or @crimestoppersbb at 1-800-222-8477. Please #DriveSafe and #SlowDown. #OPP continuing to investigate. #BrantOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/K4zs0LfBoZ — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 11, 2021

According to the tweet, the incident happened on Cockshutt Road between Oakland Road and Jenkins Road.

Anyone who can identify the vehicle involved is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.