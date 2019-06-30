Featured
Cat saved from garage fire
A Cambridge Fire Department vehicle is seen on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 11:56AM EDT
Cambridge fire crews were able to rescue and revive a lucky feline from a garage that was fully engulfed in flames.
A total of 19 firefighters were called to the structure on Sunset Boulevard just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The owner had experience in the veterinarian field and was able to assist in the revival of the cat.
No one was injured as a result of the fire.
Officials estimate that there was $50,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and not considered suspicious.