Cambridge fire crews were able to rescue and revive a lucky feline from a garage that was fully engulfed in flames.

A total of 19 firefighters were called to the structure on Sunset Boulevard just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The owner had experience in the veterinarian field and was able to assist in the revival of the cat.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Officials estimate that there was $50,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and not considered suspicious.