A man has been charged after a dispute left his neighbour’s cat dead.

Provincial police responded to the incident in Chatsworth Township on the evening of March 8.

According to police, a man had thrown his roommate’s cat against the wall after the cat had peed on his sandals. The cat was reportedly thrown so hard that it died.

Ryan Crocker, 21, was charged with killing an animal other than cattle.

He is due in an Owen Sound courtroom on April 4 to answer the charge.